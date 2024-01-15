Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Down 29.2% in December

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 498.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 403,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

