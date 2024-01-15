Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Advanced Health Intelligence Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. 12,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Advanced Health Intelligence has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Health Intelligence

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Health Intelligence in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Advanced Health Intelligence in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Health Intelligence Company Profile

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health.

