Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Holdings Lifted by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.06% of Advantage Solutions worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADV. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $3.84 on Monday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

In related news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 35,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $71,952.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 35,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $71,952.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Growe acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

(Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

