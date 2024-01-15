Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.91. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,510,000 after buying an additional 1,312,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,470,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $42,623,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,639,000 after buying an additional 314,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 953,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after buying an additional 558,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

