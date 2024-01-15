Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.98. 8,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,289. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.70.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEMD shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on AEMD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.