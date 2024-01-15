Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Down 27.7% in December

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Affimed Price Performance

NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 922,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.70. Affimed has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.06.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 104.40% and a negative net margin of 638.68%. Equities analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Affimed by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

