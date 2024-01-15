Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

NYSE:A traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,600. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

