AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

AGRI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 132,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,911. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ( NASDAQ:AGRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($4.03) EPS for the quarter.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

