Aion (AION) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122.17

Aion (AION) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $122.17 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00134678 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00038318 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

