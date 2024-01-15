Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$32.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.71.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$18.75. 603,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,233. The stock has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$1.43. The firm had revenue of C$6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.191453 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jon Turner purchased 2,250 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

