Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in December

Shares of Air China stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air China will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

