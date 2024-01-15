Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) vs. Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Head to Head Analysis

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Net Savings Link’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.62 billion 4.93 $523.67 million $3.32 35.57 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 4.33, meaning that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akamai Technologies and Net Savings Link, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 6 11 1 2.63 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $111.84, suggesting a potential downside of 5.30%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 13.76% 14.54% 7.24% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Net Savings Link on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

