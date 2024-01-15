Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins restated a hold rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.45.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI opened at C$17.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$13.35 and a one year high of C$20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.98.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$343.72 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.7341287 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total value of C$1,811,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 21,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total value of C$402,508.76. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total value of C$1,811,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,016. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.