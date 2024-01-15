Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 84,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 388,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after acquiring an additional 118,169 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 169,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $148.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

