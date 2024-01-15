Alaska Wealth Advisors Has $60,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Alaska Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPTL opened at $28.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

