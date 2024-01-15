Alaska Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Alaska Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IPAC opened at $60.24 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

