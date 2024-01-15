Alaska Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Alaska Wealth Advisors lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

SPLG stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $56.29.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

