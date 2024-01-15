Alaska Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alaska Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $153,294,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.38 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

