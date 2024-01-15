ALEX Lab Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $109.26 Million (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, ALEX Lab has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One ALEX Lab token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ALEX Lab has a total market capitalization of $109.26 million and $3.27 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ALEX Lab

ALEX Lab launched on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.2817878 USD and is down -5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $4,376,486.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALEX Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

