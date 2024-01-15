Algorand Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $44.90 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00084014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00023976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000962 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,043,066,317 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.