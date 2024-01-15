Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.64. The company had a trading volume of 440,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,456. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.48 and its 200-day moving average is $290.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.