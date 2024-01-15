Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 77.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 770,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 335,822 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth $1,894,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Allakos by 9.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 44,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Allakos in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of Allakos stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.99. 651,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,522. Allakos has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Recommended Stories

