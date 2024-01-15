AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 886 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.87. 625,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.73. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In related news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

