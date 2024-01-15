AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,797 Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. Atb Cap Markets raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,957. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.44. 1,733,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Articles

