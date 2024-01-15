AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,845 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

