AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 37 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $482.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,278. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.45 and a 200-day moving average of $434.01. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

