AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

