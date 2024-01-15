AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Celanese by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Celanese by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.37. The company had a trading volume of 478,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,989. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $159.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.36.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

