AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,107.68. 2,688,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,021.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $920.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $559.11 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

