AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $295,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,954 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 938.2% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.34. 906,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,056. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 3.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

