AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.23.

NYSE:LMT traded up $10.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $463.18. 966,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

