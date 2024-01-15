AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,022. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

