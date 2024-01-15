AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.73. 1,208,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.02. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.34%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Miau sold 6,522 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $620,633.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,849,776.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,402 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,734 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

