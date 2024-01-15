AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 0.8% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Amphenol by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

