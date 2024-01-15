Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 11,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. 10,345,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,142,200. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

