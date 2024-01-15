Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 83.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,546 shares during the quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,604,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 41,739,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,008,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 29,186,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,302,000 after acquiring an additional 580,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Price Performance

Ambev stock remained flat at $2.77 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,751,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,378. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 144.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

