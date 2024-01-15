Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS AMBBY traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.86. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00.

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

