Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Ambu A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMBBY traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.86. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00.
About Ambu A/S
