American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

