American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.69. 487,011 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

