American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Decreases Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 103.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 167,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,333. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.