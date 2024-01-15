American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.44. 347,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,467. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

