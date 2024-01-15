American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $392,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2,300.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 956,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

