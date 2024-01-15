American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSCFree Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.27% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JHSC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

JHSC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.57. 24,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,811. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $37.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

