American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases 4,388 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFG traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.12. 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

