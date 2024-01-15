American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 475 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.7% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $498.09. 843,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $482.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $513.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

