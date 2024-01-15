American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 550 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $449,086,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after buying an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.43. The stock had a trading volume of 462,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,011. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average is $217.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

