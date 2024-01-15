American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 551 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IYW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.14. The stock had a trading volume of 312,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,722. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $123.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average of $111.76.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.