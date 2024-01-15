American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 656 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 27.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

