American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

American Rebel Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AREB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. 84,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,800. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $7.63.

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Rebel

American Rebel Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Rebel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in American Rebel in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Rebel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Rebel by 149.0% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,501 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

