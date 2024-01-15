American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
American Rebel Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ AREB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. 84,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,800. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $7.63.
American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Rebel
American Rebel Company Profile
American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Rebel
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.