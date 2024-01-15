American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.70 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

