American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 3.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.70 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
